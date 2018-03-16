Apple releases iOS 11.3 beta 6 for iPhone and iPad (U: Public beta too)

That new iOS 11.3 beta from Monday? It’s already out of date. In a special Friday release, Apple has seeded iOS 11.3 beta 6 to registered developers to test on iPhone and iPad. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail any changes below. (Update: iOS 11.3 beta 6 is also now available for public beta testers too.)
New in iOS 11.3
Beta 1
- 4 new Animoji on iPhone X: Lion, Skull, Bear, and Dragon
- ARKit 1.5 with support for vertical surfaces like walls, irregular shaped surfaces like circular tables, support for auto-focus, and 50% higher resolution
- Business Chat for iMessage in beta with Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo on board
- Health Records in Health app automatically updated from select partners
- More prominent music video features in Apple Music
- HomeKit software authentication without chip certification
- Advanced Mobile Location for sending your location to emergency services when calling from iPhone
- Messages in iCloud
- New privacy page during set up and a new Privacy icon in Settings (gray becomes blue)
- Splash screen for Messages in the Cloud, backup can be disabled in Settings
- iBooks is now just Books
- App Store lists version number and update size on Updates screen
- App Store following text size
- Hello, Feedback app…
- Apple TV shows up in Home app with tvOS 11.3, doesn’t work as hub for automation and remote access without tvOS 11.3 on iOS 11.3, AirPlay 2 also working
- New ‘Confirm with Side Button’ prompt for purchases on iPhone X
Beta 2
- No iOS 11.3 beta 2 for iPod touch yet, Apple says a future beta will add support (possibly related to battery management)
- Battery management settings now visible on certain iPhones (H/T Chris!)
- The new section is found under Settings → Battery → Battery Health (Beta)
- iOS details maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability
- iPhones affected by performance throttling due to aging batteries should be able to disable throttling at the risk of experiencing unexpected shutdowns
- As discovered by 9to5Mac’s Rambo, this text appears on affected batteries: Your battery’s health is significantly degraded. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery to restore full performance and capacity.
- Apple links to its battery explainer article for more information
- New splash screen for App Store
- Podcasts app now plays episodes with one tap, hyperlinks episode pages (H/T Ryan!)
- Messages in iCloud now includes a confirmation dialogue when deleting message threads
- VoLTE support for Vodafone contract customers in the UK (H/T Tom!)
- iPod touch support returns with iOS 11.3 beta 3
Beta 3
- No more signs of AirPlay 2 for now
- iOS 11.3 beta no longer attempts to pair HomePods in stereo mode
- Deleting Messages now have a finished warning dialogue (H/T Duy)
Beta 4
- Books no longer Books, reverted to iBooks
- Devices should now be recognized by the host computer after updating a device to iOS 11.3 beta 4 and later.
- iOS 11.3 beta 3 and later support iPod touch (6th generation).
- In beta 2 and later, Health Record accounts and data are properly synced to Health in iCloud. (35431094)
See our hands-on video with the original beta below:
New in Beta 6
