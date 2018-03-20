Skype adds support for easier trip planning via TripAdvisor on Mac and iOS

Planning a trip, whether it be with friends or family is never an easy task. Skype plans to change that with its collaboration with TripAdvisor.

With our newest Skype add-ins—TripAdvisor and StubHub—making travel plans or getting tickets to an event is now just a tap or click away.

In addition to TripAdvisor, Skype is also working with StubHub to get the best prices on event tickets. Both TripAdvisor and StubHub will be integrated right into the Skype app on iOS and macOS so your friends won’t have to download a separate app.

Open the StubHub add-in and search for a specific event, location, or date you want. StubHub will show how many tickets are available for the event and offer tools to find the right tickets at your preferred price point. Once the event and ticket information are selected, send the link to the chat. Group members can tap or click the post to view the ticket listings on StubHub and then purchase the seats they want.

Skype has become the standard to make group video and audio calls over the internet. It doesn’t cost anything to call, nor does it have any sort of monthly fee to use.

In addition, it has a built-in chat system where you can chat with friends and family from all across the world. Now, the Microsoft-owned application is trying to compete with the likes of Apple and its iMessage and FaceTime platforms by adding support for third-party applications.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: