New photos show Apple’s towering fountain emerging from construction barriers at upcoming Piazza Liberty store

Architecture blog Urbanfile has shared new photos today that show construction at Apple’s upcoming amphitheater store in Milan, Italy nearing completion.

Apple Piazza Liberty will be the 17th Apple retail store in Italy, and the first to fully embrace the idea of Apple stores as modern town squares. We first reported Apple’s plans for the ambitious project last January, and construction began shortly after.

Unlike most new retail projects, Apple hasn’t refrained from expressing their enthusiasm about the upcoming store, setting up a teaser website with design renderings and calling attention to the store’s public gathering space and fountain at last fall’s iPhone X keynote.

When complete, Apple hopes to make the historic plaza the perfect place to relax, meet friends, and watch a summer movie. Like Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City, the store’s entire sales area is located underground. Unique to Piazza Liberty, however, is the entryway, where visitors will descend between two towering walls of water.

Today’s photos show the fountain’s structure nearly complete, having been shrouded by a temporary structure built over the entirety of the plaza for over a year. Architectural models created by Foster + Partners show how the interior of the store will look when complete.

More images of the construction progress are below. Head over to Urbanfile for a full gallery, and keep up with all Apple store news in our retail guide. If you’re in Milan near Piazza Liberty and snap some photos of construction progress, you can send them our way on Twitter or by email.

