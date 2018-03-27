How to use the new drawing & Smart Annotation features in Pages on iPad [Video]

The iWork suite, including Pages, received a substantial update today as a part of Apple’s iPad education event in Chicago. The biggest feature included in the new update is Apple Pencil support for annotating text and objects and for drawing within a document.

In this hands-on video walkthrough, we step through how to use both drawing and Smart Annotations in Pages. Even if you don’t have an Apple Pencil, Smart Annotations and drawing support enhances the overall usefulness of the entire iWork suite.

iMac Pro: The most powerful Mac ever

All three iWork apps — Pages, Numbers, and Keynote — received substantial updates, and all three feature Apple Pencil support for Smart Annotations and drawing. Keep in mind that annotations are still in beta, and Apple recommends backing up any important documents before using the feature.

Here’s a list of some of the drawing and annotation-related items that are covered in our hands-on video:

Drawing

How to add a new drawing

Different documents types

How to access drawing tool options

How to erase a drawing

How to fine tune drawing colors

How to hide drawing tools

How to edit a drawing

How to resize and move a drawing

How to duplicate, separate, and resize strokes

How to use the fill tool

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Smart Annotations

How to add a Smart Annotation

How to erase Smart Annotations

How to move Smart Annotations

Controlling Smart Annotations

Toggling Smart Annotations

Exporting Smart Annotations

What are your thoughts on the new Apple Pencil support baked inside of iWork? Is it enough to make you consider using the apps (if not already)?