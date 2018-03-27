How to use the new drawing & Smart Annotation features in Pages on iPad [Video]

The iWork suite, including Pages, received a substantial update today as a part of Apple’s iPad education event in Chicago. The biggest feature included in the new update is Apple Pencil support for annotating text and objects and for drawing within a document.
In this hands-on video walkthrough, we step through how to use both drawing and Smart Annotations in Pages. Even if you don’t have an Apple Pencil, Smart Annotations and drawing support enhances the overall usefulness of the entire iWork suite.
iMac Pro: The most powerful Mac ever
All three iWork apps — Pages, Numbers, and Keynote — received substantial updates, and all three feature Apple Pencil support for Smart Annotations and drawing. Keep in mind that annotations are still in beta, and Apple recommends backing up any important documents before using the feature.
Here’s a list of some of the drawing and annotation-related items that are covered in our hands-on video:
Drawing
- How to add a new drawing
- Different documents types
- How to access drawing tool options
- How to erase a drawing
- How to fine tune drawing colors
- How to hide drawing tools
- How to edit a drawing
- How to resize and move a drawing
- How to duplicate, separate, and resize strokes
- How to use the fill tool
Video walkthrough
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos
Smart Annotations
- How to add a Smart Annotation
- How to erase Smart Annotations
- How to move Smart Annotations
- Controlling Smart Annotations
- Toggling Smart Annotations
- Exporting Smart Annotations
What are your thoughts on the new Apple Pencil support baked inside of iWork? Is it enough to make you consider using the apps (if not already)?