Best HomePod accessories: stands, mounts, coasters, cases, HomeKit devices, and more

Now that HomePod has been available for a little while, there are a good amount of third-parties who are shipping their accessories and products to enhance, protect, and further your HomePod experience. Let’s take a look at some the best HomePod accessories.

AirPods

Whether you’re looking to protect your desk or other wood surface, take your HomePod on the go, or look for a stand or mount to make your HomePod stand out, there are some great options available.

HomePod coasters

It didn’t take long for users to discover that HomePod can leave white markings on certain wood finishes. Pad & Quill was the first to jump in and offer its leather HomePod coaster solution for $20, but there are a variety of choices on the market now.

As for the other coaster-style options, there are some as low as $8 on Amazon, with others coming in around $11.

One other option is to buy some traditional coasters, which are usually less expensive than something made specifically for HomePod. HomePod is 5.6-inches (142 mm) across. However, the silicone base is about 3.375-inches (about 86 mm) in diameter.

This set of silicone drink coasters, which measures in at a perfect 3.5-inches and should work great with HomePod, and they’re only $6 for a set of four!

White coasters are a bit trickier to come by, but these may do the trick. However, they’re not as good a fit as the 3.5-inch ones mentioned above.

HomePod stands and mounts

Grovemade released its HomePod Stand last week. With a slim and minimal design, the sleek stand comes in a choice of three materials: aluminum, wood, or cork. Pricing ranges from $20-$50.

Meres offers an aluminum stand in both black and silver finishes for $40. The stand features a soft rubber base for HomePod to rest on.

The company also has a HomePod wall mount in the same style as its stand. This costs a bit more, coming in at $50 and seems to be available in just silver for now.

Another simple mounting option is the HomeBase HomePod mount from H-Squared. Priced at $18, this may be the most affordable HomePod mount. It’s new enough that it doesn’t have any reviews just yet, but is made from “sturdy 14 GA Steel.”

HomeBase comes in both black and white for $18.

HomePod cases and covers

If you’re looking to take your HomePod on the go at all, some protection will be useful. Hermitshell makes a simple and handy travel case for a fair price of $20.

Another nice, affordable option is the waterproof travel HomePod case bag from IVSO. Coming in at $19, this option features a nice two tone design with a handle on top.

On the higher end, Capra Leather offers its HomePod Travel Case for a whopping $110. It features a padded bottom, cable management, a protective zipper strip, and handle up top.

Smörgåsbord & HomeKit accessories

One downside to the HomePod’s top surface is that it’s a fingerprint magnet. If you don’t have enough microfiber cloths around, you can pick up a 6-pack of the silk style for $9 or a 24-pack of the thicker, larger style for $10.

While HomePod puts a big focus on quality audio, one of its big strengths is being able to handle HomeKit commands. Here are some fun HomeKit accessories to pick up to enhance your HomePod and HomeKit experience.

HomeKit smart bulbs

You can pick up the Phililps Hue Starter Kit with White and Color A19 60W equivalent bulbs for $172. This kit includes four bulbs and the Hue hub.

Another option if you’d like to go for smart bulbs that don’t require a hub are Koogeek’s WiFi Smart LED Bulbs. They are $36 a piece and are nice if you want to start out with just one or two.

Lightstrips are a fun way to add a pop of color and ambiance along with HomeKit functionality. Philips offers its lightstrip for $86, while Sylvania competes with a similar offering at $65.

HomeKit smart outlets

Koogeek also makes some nice HomeKit supported smart outlets. Priced reasonably at $35, this is a nice way to have some flexibility for how you’d like to incorporate Siri/HomeKit control.

Other top picks include iDevices’ Switch features a slimmer design than many competitors and is just $30 and Elgato’s Eve Energy which is a HomeKit outlet and power meter for $50.

More

Other useful HomeKit accessories include door locks, cameras, ceiling fans, and more.

For a deeper dive into HomeKit, make sure to check out our HomeKit Weekly series! We’re covering everything from getting started to converting garage doors to HomeKit enabled ones, using automation and sensors, and much more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: