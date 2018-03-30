Griffin announces new PowerBlock Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone with 15% off launch price

From 9to5Toys:

Griffin has today launched its newest iPhone accessory, the PowerBlock Wireless Charging Pad. This new offering will be priced at $60, but Griffin is offering 15% off on the new charger through April 2, bringing it down to $51.

PowerBlock Wireless Charging Pad provides up to 15W of wireless power, although iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X will only make use of 7.5 Watts (for now at least).

While some companies are offering wireless chargers without the power adapter, Griffin includes the cable and power adapter in the box.

Specs

Materials: TPU, polycarbonate, synthetic wool

Power from Wall Outlet: 100 – 240 V AC

Power to Device: 15 watts

In the Box: PowerBlock 15W Wireless Charging Pad

Warranty: Guaranteed for Life

Qi Certified wireless output up to 15 watts

Supports Samsung fast wireless charging

Subtle LED underglow activates when phone is charging wirelessly

Soft material grips and protects device while charging

Charges through most cases (≤3mm)

Works with Qi-compatible devices

Power cable with US/EU/UK/AUS adapters provided

Non-slip feet

The top of the charger sports a soft wool for a non-scratch surface, hopefully it will also help to prevent iPhones from sliding/vibrating off the pad while in use. Another nice feature of this charger is the lifetime guarantee. It also includes international adapters for the power cable.

PowerBlock Wireless Charging Pad comes in one color, black/gray and is available now from Griffin’s website. The 15% off deal runs now through April 2nd, bringing the price down to $51, from the standard $60 price tag. Use the code WIRELESS at checkout.

The new charger has popped up on Amazon as well, but without the 15% off deal.

