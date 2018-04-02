The best Apple Pencil accessories, including charging docks, sleeves & more

At its education-focused event in Chicago last month, Apple announced a new $329 iPad with support for Apple Pencil. As we outlined in our full review earlier today, this marks the first time Apple has expanded Apple Pencil support outside of the iPad Pro lineup.

Are you the proud owner of the new iPad with Apple Pencil? Read on for the best Apple Pencil accessories…

The Apple Pencil might not seem like something with an extensive accessory market, but nevertheless, there are quite a few nifty products out there. Already from stands to holders and much more, we should only expect the Apple Pencil accessory market to continue to flourish now that the barrier of entry to Apple Pencil ownership is lower.

The best Apple Pencil accessories

Charging Docks

The Apple Pencil can be nefarious when it comes time for charging. Essentially, Apple wants you to plug the device into the iPad itself and draw power from its Lightning port. Thankfully, several stands and chargers exist on the market that make charging a bit easier.

Our top pick is the TechMatte Apple Pencil Stand and Charging Dock. Made with an aluminum finish, the TechMatte stand fits in well with your existing Apple devices. The stand features a female Lightning connector, allowing you to plug the Apple Pencil directly into the stand for charging and storage. There’s also a cutout for storing the Apple Pencil cap during charging.

The TechMatte Apple Pencil Stand is available for $19.99 with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 500 Amazon shoppers.

The TechMatte stand isn’t the only option on the market though. Here are a few of our honorable mention stands and chargers:

Stands

If you’re perfectly content charging your Apple Pencil via other means, a handful of other stands exist that don’t include charging capabilities. These are generally a bit more portable and versatile since they lack a charging cable.

One of our favorite Apple Pencil stands is the Belkin Stylus and Base. This stand features a beautiful inkwell-like design and finish. You can read more in our full review right here. The Belkin Base for Apple Pencil is available for $20.55.

Here are some other options for Apple Pencil stands, many more affordable than Belkin’s offering:

Cases/Grips

Some people criticize the lack of a traditional grippy material on the Apple Pencil, but thankfully several options exist to add some more grip to the Apple-made stylus.

Our favorite is the FRTMA Magnetic Sleeve. This accessory adds a grip just like you get on a traditional pen, while the magnetic feature allows it to secure to the front of an iPad Smart Cover while in transport. The Magnetic Sleeve is available for $24.99 with a 4.5/5 star rating.

Here some of the other top options on the market:

Cap Accessories

One of the most cumbersome parts of the Apple Pencil is its cap. It’s easy to lose the pesky little thing, especially when you’re charging the Apple Pencil itself. Here are some of the best accessories for keeping track of your Apple Pencil cap:

Carrying Accessories

Last but not least, it’s important to have a way to carry your Apple Pencil with you wherever you go. If you’re just tossing it in your backpack or briefcase, it’s easy to lose or misplace.

My favorite way of transporting my Apple Pencil (and my other Apple accessories) is with Twelve South’s CaddySack. This travel tote can house your Apple Pencil and various other chargers and adapters, ensuring you never leave the house without your Apple accessories. The CaddySack is available for $49.99 with a 4.5/5 star rating.

The CaddySack is just one option for toting your Apple Pencil, though. There are several different options out there, including some holders that securely attach to your iPad’s case. Here are other Apple Pencil carrying accessories:

Wrap up

With the Apple Pencil now available to a larger segment of the market, now is the time to stock up on accessories. These are just some of our favorite picks, so be sure to let us know what you use with your Apple Pencil down in the comments. Furthermore, check out Jeff’s full review of the new $329 iPad right here.

