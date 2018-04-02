Fornite for iOS exits ‘invite event’, now available to all

Starting today, the highly popular co-op sandbox-survival game, Fornite, is available on iOS for all users, without an invite.

Epic Games announced the news this morning on Twitter, saying “No invite needed – Fortnite is now open everywhere on iOS. Grab your friends and jump in now!”

The game launched on iOS three weeks ago, but initially as an ‘invite event’ limiting the roll out to excited iOS users. With the surge of downloads right off the bat, Epic Games reportedly created over $1 million of revenue within three days of the launch.

Last week the developer rolled out its first major update to the iOS version of the game, including new weapons, antialiasing, Party Text Chat, and much more.

Today’s news is sure to make lots of iOS users happy. Have you been waiting on your invite to show up?

Fortnite for iOS is a free download from the App Store. Check out the trailer below for a look at some gameplay if you’re not familiar with the hit game.