First watchOS 4.3.1 beta released to developers

Following today’s release of tvOS 11.4 and iOS 11.4 to developers, Apple is now rolling out its first beta of watchOS 4.3.1 to developers as well.

With it being a point release, we don’t expect anything new to show up in this beta, other than overall bug fixes and stability improvements.

The latest beta follows the public release of watchOS 4.3, which launched last week. With the latest public release, Apple made improvements to the Apple Music app, added support for portrait Nightstand Mode, and more.

Read more about watchOS 4.3 here.

We’ll keep this post updated as we learn more about what’s new in the watchOS 4.3.1 beta.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: