First iOS 11.4 developer beta for iPhone and iPad coming today (U: Now available)

Following the official release of iOS 11.3 to all customers on Thursday, Apple will release the first iOS 11.4 developer beta for iPhone and iPad today. The new beta version should be available on Apple’s Developer Center and over-the-air for devices with the beta profile installed near the top of the hour.

As for changes included in iOS 11.4, we’ll dig in as soon as the new developer betas are released and update accordingly. Apple first teased out iOS 11.4 last week in reference to its new education tools, although mentions of iOS 11.4 were dialed back before today’s release.

Apple previewed its new Schoolwork app for students and ClassKit API for third-party apps which should be the highlight of the release. iOS 11.3 which is now available to all customers includes four new Animoji for iPhone X, iPhone throttling controls for older batteries, Business Chat for Messages, and much more.

For iOS 11.4, we’ll be looking for the return of AirPlay 2, stereo support for HomePod, Messages on iCloud, and any signs of AirPower support. Stay tuned for changes within the hour, and catch up on last week’s software updates below:

iOS 11.4 beta 1 release notes follow:

Notes and Known Issues AirPlay Known Issues When streaming a video from the YouTube app via Airplay, audio might lag behind the video by 2-3 seconds. (36833829)

When streaming a video from the YouTube app to a single Apple TV, only the audio might play out of the Apple TV. (36833829) Foundation Known Issues Clients of NSURLSessionStreamTask that use a non-secure connection fail to connect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Keychain Known Issues The shared web credentials API always returns the error “Autofill disabled”. (36989569) Music Known Issues In certain circumstances playback might get stuck at the end of the first track. (38806871) Vision Known Issues Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use cases such as video. (32406440) Xcode Known Issues Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause Messages to crash. (33657938)

Workaround: Before starting the debug session, enable the extension by tapping the More (…) button to show the list of apps, then tapping the Edit button, and then tapping the switch to turn on the extension.

After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down the Lock screen. (33274699)

Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.

Changes we’ve discovered:

Messages in iCloud has returned for testing after being included in iOS 11.3 beta and not the release

HomePod stereo support returns in beta, but requires unreleased HomePod beta firmware to work

