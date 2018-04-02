Apple releases first tvOS 11.4 beta for developers

In addition to iOS 11.4 beta, Apple has released the first tvOS 11.4 beta for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. We’re not likely to see any new features introduced in the new version of tvOS 11.4, however, although we’ll update with any notable discoveries as always.

The latest developer beta of tvOS follows the official release of tvOS 11.3 to all customers last week. The new version added support for frame rate matching to older Apple TVs and Apple Music highlighted new music video playlists.

Release notes for tvOS 11.4 beta 1 below:

Notes and Known Issues Foundation Known Issues Clients of NSURLSessionStreamTask that use a non-secure connection fail to connect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Mobile Device Management Known Issues It’s not possible to skip all initial setup screens when using an MDM server configuration with Device Enrollment Program supervised devices. (36848833)

Workaround: Issue a reboot command via MDM to complete Setup, or uncheck the “Where is this Apple TV” Setup Assistant Option.

Setup crashes when ‘auto-advance’ is enabled in DEP profile. (38621837)

Workaround: Disable auto-advance through setup assistant.

