Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 developer beta for Mac

Following the release of iOS 11.4 to developers and public beta users Apple this evening has pushed the first developer beta of macOS High Sierra 10.13.5. The update follows macOS 10.13.4, which included features such as enhanced eGPU support and more.
macOS 10.13.5 is available via the Mac App Store. Read more about this round of betas at the links below:
