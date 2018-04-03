Apple releases first iOS 11.4 + tvOS 11.4 public betas with AirPlay 2

Following yesterday’s developer betas, Apple has seeded iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 public betas. iOS 11.4 includes both AirPlay 2 and Messages on iCloud for testing, and tvOS 11.4 can be used for AirPlay 2 testing.

iOS 11.4 beta also suggests we’ll see HomePod gain stereo support when the software update is ready, but the feature requires an unreleased version of the HomePod software to test. AirPlay 2 testing requires Apple TV 4 or Apple TV 4K with tvOS 11.4 developer or public beta.

While Apple’s developer program requires a paid membership, Apple’s public beta program is free for participants (although using beta software comes with stability risks). Apple offers public beta versions of iOS, tvOS, and macOS (but not watchOS).

