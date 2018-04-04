9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad (prev. gen.) $249, Nest E Thermostat $123, MacBook Backpack $10, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s previous generation 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB hits $249 shipped
Nest’s lower-priced Thermostat E drops to $123 shipped, down from $169
Tote your MacBook, iPad and more in this stylish $10 backpack via Amazon
iTunes has a new $5 movie sale packed w/ action, comedy, drama and more
Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors
Final Fantasy IX for iOS hits its lowest price ever at $12 (Reg. $21)
- Mammoth Mini Golf’s augmented reality courses for iOS hit lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Dungeon Village RPG town-builder drops to $2 on the App Store (Reg. $5), more
- OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set
Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]
Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar
MORE NEW DEALS:
New Nintendo 2DS XL handheld consoles drop to $130 shipped at Walmart today
- Grab a discount on your next DIY project: $100 Lowe’s gift card for $90 w/ free email delivery
- The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear & more up to 65% off at Steep & Cheap
- Stanley FATMAX Rechargeable LED Spotlight drops to $35 shipped (Amazon all-time low)
- The Lofree Wireless Keyboard makes your computer feel like a typewriter for $100
- Anker’s Eufy Smart Plug Mini adds easy outlet control for $19 Prime shipped
- This wireless doorbell reaches 1,000-Ft. & has two receivers for $15 Prime shipped
- Urban Outfitters takes an extra 30% off all sale items: adidas, North Face, more
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 4-port 40W/8A charging station $13, more
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling RC drone drops to $23 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Warbands Bushido, Oh She Glows, more
- Sur la Table Refresh your Table Event has dinnerware from just $5
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 and Ni no Kuni II $45 ea, COD WWII $40, more
- LG’s UltraFine 27-inch 5K display returns to $620 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,300)
- Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. Curved Wireless Soundbar hits $150 (Reg. $200+)
- Amazon offering $100+ off Gel Memory Foam Mattresses today from $238.50 shipped
- The UE BLAST + Charging Base has Alexa, IP67, more for $130 (Reg. $220+)
- Calvin Klein’s Private Sale: up to 75% off sitewide with deals from $15 including jeans, more
- Massive price drop on H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2017 at Amazon: $18 (Reg. $35+)
- Bissell CleanView Bagless Upright Vacs hit Amazon low today at $60 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Home Depot takes up to 31% off Ring Doorbells, more: 2-pack Cams $244 ($400 value)
- JBL’s Charge 2+ Bluetooth speaker is splashproof, more at $60 (Refurb, Orig. $150)
- Bosch 12V Max 3-Tool Combo Kit + batteries drops to $139 for today only (Reg. $200)
- Pick up a Brydge 9.7-inch Bluetooth Keyboard for $65 shipped, more from $50
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
- Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
- The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]
- Amazon paves the way for upcoming Alexa-enabled smart lamp and speaker hybrids
- J.Crew’s new kids line ‘CrewCuts Everyday’ features affordable & durable pieces
- The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more
- Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more
- Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart
- ROLI’s new Songmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your music productions for $600 ($800+ value)
- Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
- Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
- Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute
- Spring home essentials that are budget-friendly: succulents, pillows, wreaths & more
- The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain
- Our favorite denim picks for men & women under $50: Banana Republic, H&M, more
- Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]
- Milled Aluminum, Cherry Switches and USB-C highlight Rama Work’s mechanical keyboard
- Guacamelee! 2 set for release this summer + new details from GDC 2018 [Video]
- No one may need this $55,000 weather station, but I still want it anyway
- Pioneer Woman’s new spring line at Walmart is affordable and & functional
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs