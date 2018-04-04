9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad (prev. gen.) $249, Nest E Thermostat $123, MacBook Backpack $10, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s previous generation 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB hits $249 shipped

Nest’s lower-priced Thermostat E drops to $123 shipped, down from $169

Tote your MacBook, iPad and more in this stylish $10 backpack via Amazon

iTunes has a new $5 movie sale packed w/ action, comedy, drama and more

Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors

Final Fantasy IX for iOS hits its lowest price ever at $12 (Reg. $21)

Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]

Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar

MORE NEW DEALS:

New Nintendo 2DS XL handheld consoles drop to $130 shipped at Walmart today

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter