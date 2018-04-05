Latest Apple Pay promo offers 15-30% discounts from Adidas, Boxed, Goat, Headout, Saks Fifth Avenue, more

Apple has been running regular weekly Apple Pay promos for some time now, but this week is offering deals from not just one brand but ten of them.

Deals range from free rush shipping to discounts of up to 30% …

Under the heading ‘Springtime savings with Apple Pay,’ the latest deals run from today through April 18, and are limited to US customers.

The offers are applicable when using Apple Pay as your payment method either through the relevant apps, or on the web.

The deals are:

Adidas: 15% off all Apple Pay purchases

Boxed: 20% off your first purchase of $60 or more

Goat: ‘Up to’ 30% off the exclusive Springtime Sneakers collection

Hayneedle: 10% off all Apple Pay purchases

Headout: 15% off all Apple Pay bookings

Hotwire: $15 of $100 Hot Rate hotel bookings

Jet: 10% off patio and garden purchases, up to a maximum discount of $15

Saks Fifth Avenue: Free 2-day rush shipping

Spring: $25 off your first purchase of $75 or more

Turo: $25 off all Apple Pay bookings

You can find links to all the deals on the promo page.

Previous weekly promos have included deals from Fanatics, Under Armour, Fandango, Instacart, Dunkin’ Donuts and restaurant delivery apps.

Apple has been continuing to run ads touting the benefits of Apple Pay as it rolled out the service to Brazil earlier this week.

