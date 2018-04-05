The default Apple Watch layout is the Digital Crown on the top right, and this is how many users wear their Apple Watch if they wear it on your left wrist. However, this can be changed and there are valid reasons to do so.

While the default configuration is aesthetically pleasing, and falls in line with most other watches, changing your Apple Watch orientation could boost your Apple Watch efficiency.

How to change your Apple Watch orientation

You have two ways to go about doing this. One will require your iPhone, and the other can be done directly on the Watch.

On the iPhone, head to the Watch app > General > Watch Orientation On your Apple Watch, head to Settings > General > Orientation

If you wear your Apple Watch in the default configuration, the options should show Left Wrist and Digital Crown on Right Side. What you’ll want to do is tap Digital Crown on the Right Side if you wear your Apple Watch on your left wrist. Immediately, the Apple Watch will flip its software 180 degrees.

If you wear your Watch on the right hand, you’ll want to set the setting to Digital Crown on Right Side. Note that you’ll need to flip your Apple Watch band as well. To do so, you’ll need to press the release button on the underside of your Apple Watch and slide it out in either direction.

And that’s all there is to it! You’ve now flipped the orientation of your Apple Watch from the default configuration.

Some may ask why should anyone flip your Watch orientation, but the answer is fairly simple. Flipping your Watch orientation allows you to scroll the Digital Crown with your thumb, and navigate with your index finger. This will also save you from accidentally pressing the Digital Crown with the backside of your hand.

But most importantly, it will allow the microphones on your Apple Watch to be facing you, instead of away from you, when using Apple Watch for phone calls or Siri.

Do you use your Apple Watch in its original orientation, or did you change it? Let us know in the comments below!

