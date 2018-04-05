mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more

Apr. 5th 2018

mophie has today released its newest wireless charger, the Charge Stream Pad+. Coming in at $60, this new offering puts out up to 10W of power, comes in two colors, and features a removable power cable.

AirPods

We went hands on with mophie’s Wireless Charging Base last October that is sold in Apple Stores. It initially sold for $60, but now with the release of the Charge Stream Pad+, the 7.5W model with fixed power cable has come down to $50.

iPhone 8 and X owners won’t be able to make use of the extra 2.5W with the Charge Stream Pad+, but it’s possible Apple could make that happen in a future update. However, it does come in both white and black.

Here are the specs on mophie’s latest offering:

  • Qi certified, delivers up to 10W of power
  • Includes 5 foot micro USB cable and QC 2.0 power adapter
  • Device over charge and foreign object protection
  • Low-profile design with rubberized non-slip TPU coating
  • Charges through cases up to 3mm thick
  • Fast charge compatible (Android devices)

You can pick up the Charge Stream Pad+ from mophie now for $60, while Amazon will begin shipping orders on April 9.

If $60 sounds like more than you’d like to pay for a wireless charger there are some other great options on the market. Anker offers a solid choice for $26, while RAVPower offers a 7.5W model for $30. We reviewed this $34 dual wireless charger and found it to be a great value.

We’ll also have reviews coming soon of Aukey’s $30 range offerings as well!

