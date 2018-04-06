Apple brings former Amazon and Google executive to its software team

In a new report from Bloomberg today, Apple has confirmed another major hire as it brings on Jon McCormack as vice president for a software role.

Details are slim, but Apple confirmed to Bloomberg that it has hired the former Amazon CTO. McCormack also previously worked at Google as an executive in the Advanced Technology and Products group and at HP where he was the global head of software. McCormack’s LinkedIn profile also reflects the new VP role at Apple.

While more details are unclear, Apple has a lot going on in regards to software with a focus on reliability and performance for iOS heading into WWDC and efforts on a cross-platform solution for macOS/iOS.

Just this week, Tim Cook shared with Apple employees that the company has hired Google’s former chief of search and artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea. These two hires mark some big moves as Apple looks to compete with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant and move on from a rough patch of software issues.

