Jamf gives iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to incoming Maryville University students at no additional charge

Jamf and Maryville University are teaming up to give the next generation of students a modern tool to help aid in their college education. Starting today, the university will be offering full-time students an iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil.

While it’s unclear which model iPad Pro (10.5- or 12.9-inch) they will hand students, or which generation iPad Pros they’ll be handing out, it’s a step in the right direction.

According to the press release, Maryville is currently managing, “3,600 iPad, 350 Mac and 110 iPhone devices” within its facilities.

The university will be making use of Apple’s Classroom and Apple School Manager software. It notes that using such software isn’t common in higher education, but plans to use the tools to help students focus on their classwork while in school.

In addition, going the Apple Pencil and iPad Pro route saves the school a ton of money, something that is always a concern for educational institutions. The school is saving at least $50,000 in apps, and up to $590,000 in hardware by purchasing iPads instead of full on notebooks and desktops.

The school believes that a lot of students “fall through the cracks” because they’re being taught through an outdated system. It believes that investing in iPads and technology will help more students engage in their schoolwork. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen.

Do you use an iPad Pro for school? Does it help boost your productivity? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: