Fortnite down for over 12 hours as update launches, company says still working on a fix

The latest update to Fortnite seems to have created some major issues for Epic Games. The company announced yesterday that it was adding ‘cinematic’ instant replay, instant forts and more – and later the same day users found they were unable to login …

NordVPN

Epic quickly identified the problem as a database failure, and said that it was disabling matchmaking as one step towards resolving the issue.

Login is currently blocked across all Epic endpoints, including games, websites, and the Epic Games Launcher. This is due to a database failure which we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. In a measure towards resolution, matchmaking will be blocked for a short period. Thank you for your patience!

A few hours later, it said that it was ‘starting to see recovery,’ but seemingly spoke too soon as it followed up by saying that the initial fix had been unable to cope with the traffic. It then announced that it would be taking the system offline altogether while it worked on the root cause of the problem.

We’ll be undergoing emergency downtime to deploy major upgrades to our database systems.

The latest update, as of four hours ago (at the time of writing) is that the company is still working on the database upgrade and the game remains offline.

Fortnite for iOS reportedly generated $15M revenue in its first 20 days, out-earning Candy Crush.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: