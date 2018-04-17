Apple Pay expands across US, Canada, Italy, Spain, and China

In addition to reaching Brazil for the first time this month, Apple Pay has also expanded to more banks and credit unions across the United States, Canada, Italy, Russia, Spain, and China. Check out the latest new partners below:
Canada
- Assiniboine Credit Union
- Cambrian Credit Union Limited
- Steinbach Credit Union
- Vancity
United States
- 5 Star Community Credit Union
- AlaTrust Credit Union
- Apple River State Bank
- Bank of Weston
- Community Bank of Elmhurst
- Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank
- Farmers and Merchants Bank of South Carolina
- First Bank of Coastal Georgia
- First Citizens Federal Credit Union
- First National Bank of Gillette
- Killbuck Savings Bank
- Lighthouse Bank
- Merchants Bank (both AL and MN now)
- Morton Credit Union
- MutualBank
- One Credit Union
- SeaComm Federal Credit Union
- Security First Bank of North Dakota
- Ukrainain Federal Credit Union
- Unico Bank
- United Fidelity Bank
- Wayne Westland Federal Credit Union
Italy
- Buddybank
- CARTA BCC (banca credito cooperativo)
- Cassa Centrale, Casse Rurari Trentine (credit cards)
- Credit Agricole (cariparma, friuladria, Carispezia) (credit and debit cards)
Russia
- Credit Bank of Moscow
- Credit Ural Bank (Visa debit and credit cards)
Spain
- Caja Rural (Visa debit and credit cards)
- EVO Banco (Visa debit and credit cards)
- Openbank (previously Mastercard cards only)
Mainland China
- Bank of Baoding
- Xiamen Bank
- Yinzhou Bank
- Yunnan HongTa Bank
- Yunnan Rural Credit Cooperatives
- Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank
- Zhejiang Rural Cooperatives
- ZhongYuan Bank
