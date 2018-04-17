Apple Pay expands across US, Canada, Italy, Spain, and China

In addition to reaching Brazil for the first time this month, Apple Pay has also expanded to more banks and credit unions across the United States, Canada, Italy, Russia, Spain, and China. Check out the latest new partners below:

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Canada

Assiniboine Credit Union

Cambrian Credit Union Limited

Steinbach Credit Union

Vancity

United States

5 Star Community Credit Union

AlaTrust Credit Union

Apple River State Bank

Bank of Weston

Community Bank of Elmhurst

Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank

Farmers and Merchants Bank of South Carolina

First Bank of Coastal Georgia

First Citizens Federal Credit Union

First National Bank of Gillette

Killbuck Savings Bank

Lighthouse Bank

Merchants Bank (both AL and MN now)

Morton Credit Union

MutualBank

One Credit Union

SeaComm Federal Credit Union

Security First Bank of North Dakota

Ukrainain Federal Credit Union

Unico Bank

United Fidelity Bank

Wayne Westland Federal Credit Union

Italy

Buddybank

CARTA BCC (banca credito cooperativo)

Cassa Centrale, Casse Rurari Trentine (credit cards)

Credit Agricole (cariparma, friuladria, Carispezia) (credit and debit cards)

Russia

Credit Bank of Moscow

Credit Ural Bank (Visa debit and credit cards)

Spain

Caja Rural (Visa debit and credit cards)

EVO Banco (Visa debit and credit cards)

Openbank (previously Mastercard cards only)

Mainland China

Bank of Baoding

Xiamen Bank

Yinzhou Bank

Yunnan HongTa Bank

Yunnan Rural Credit Cooperatives

Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank

Zhejiang Rural Cooperatives

ZhongYuan Bank

Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: