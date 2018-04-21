Apple celebrates Earth Day with Beer Bash performance from Ziggy Marley

Apple got a head start on its Earth Day celebrations yesterday, holding a Beer Bash concert with reggae artist Ziggy Marley. As usual, employees took to Twitter to share pictures and videos from the event, as did Tim Cook…
Tim Cook called the performance “inspired” on Twitter, while environmental vice president Lisa Jackson also celebrated the performance with a tweet. In a separate post, Ziggy Marley praised Apple’s commitment to solar energy and the example that the company is setting for other companies around the world:
Give thanks @tim_cook for having us. We had a bag of fun today it was my first set fully powered by solar energy. thank you for the example you set for companies around the world. Apple is fully solar.
Apple regularly holds Beer Bash concerts for employees. The company celebrated Global Accessibility Awareness Day last year with a concert from Stevie Wonder, while it celebrated the holiday season by inviting Gwen Stefani to perform.
Interestingly, Apple continues to hold its employee concerts at the One Infinite Loop campus rather than Apple Park. At this point, it’s unclear when or if the company will move the Beer Bash festivities to Apple Park.
Check out more images from the concert below:
