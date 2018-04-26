Tim Cook says he ‘loves the tax cut and tax reform’ and that ‘it’s great for business’

After Tim Cook’s visit at the White House on Wednesday, we’re now learning tidbits as to what was discussed during his time with President Donald Trump.

According to the director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow (via CNBC), Tim Cook “loves the tax cut and tax reform,” and that “it’s great for business. And Apple is going to be building plants, campuses, adding jobs, lots of business investment. That was the first point he made to President Trump.”

Kudlow continued by saying “I spent a good amount of time with him [Tim Cook], and then we came back and we visited the POTUS. He has a lot of experience in China, obviously. He was very helpful in making some suggestions.”

China plays a huge role in Apple’s supply chain. The majority of Apple’s largest component manufacturers, such as Foxconn, are based in China.

Cook has been an advocate for a US corporate tax system similar to what passed back in December. The tax reform will allow Apple to return hundreds of billions of dollars back to the United States.

President Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he was “looking forward” to meeting “Tim Cook of Apple.”

Apparently, Tim Cook sat one seat away from President Trump during the dinner.

Cook and Apple’s VP of environment Lisa Jackson showed up at the state dinner earlier this week.

