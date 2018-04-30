Get the new 9to5Mac app for iPhone and iPad with push notifications for breaking news alerts and more

We’ve just launched a big update to our iPhone and iPad app; download it for free from the App Store. The app offers an alternative mobile experience to reading all our hands-on content, reviews, and 24 hours news coverage … with a streamlined timeline, dark mode, and much more.

The latest update adds realtime push notifications for posts, so you can stay up-to-date with the latest headlines in Apple and technology right from the lock-screen. To remove ads and unlock some additional premium features, upgrade to our premium subscription for just $1.99 per month — try for free for 7 days.

Just a reminder: the website isn’t going anywhere. The mobile app is an alternative way to read 9to5Mac on the go, and another way to support the site. This is our first big update to the app in 2018, following our iPhone X update at the end of last year.

We have refreshed the main screen interface with clearer titles and separators; aside posts now display in a smaller format in the timeline just like the main 9to5Mac.com homepage. You can 3D Touch to preview articles and tap through to read in full.

Free users get a web view presentation, just like if you visited 9to5Mac in Safari. If you subscribe, you upgrade to an app-exclusive reading experience with a focus on clean layout, typography, and no ads.

Anyone can share posts with others from the action toolbar and subscribers can read comments in a native UI. As an added perk, premium subscribers can also use the dark theme in the reading view (enable Dark Theme from the app settings — tap the cog in the top-left of the app).

The big news for version 1.7 update is the addition of push notifications. On launch, the app will ask if you want to receive push notifications from 9to5Mac. You will then start receiving notifications for top stories and breaking news alerts, as we post them. Receive headlines and featured images direct to your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Tap on an alert to jump into the app and read the full story.

Here’s a notification that just came in for example:

You can subscribe to receive alerts for everything we post on 9to5Mac.com by simply flicking a switch in the 9to5Mac app settings screen. Of course, you can tweak how notifications are displayed on your device from the iOS Notifications pane in the Settings app at any time.

We also hope this update brings noticeable performance and stability improvements for our app users, including a fix for an ugly bug that started affecting users late last week.

The update is now available. If you haven’t yet, get 9to5Mac from the App Store. You can browse our stories in the app and get push notifications all for free.

If you want to remove ads and take advantage of our premium features, new users can start a 7-day free trial of the Premium Subscription with no obligation. Like all App Store subscriptions, you can cancel at any time from the iTunes Account settings.

