Halide adds viewfinder in its new Apple Watch companion app

While many major companies are now ditching their Apple Watch apps in favor of doing everything on iPhone, Halide today is adding support for the wearable in its latest release.

The company announced in a blog post today that they are adding support for an Apple Watch companion app. The Watch app will allow users to take photos with a timer of 3, 10, or 30 seconds. In addition, the iPhone app will use the device’s flash to show the progress of the timer to easily take group photos.

In addition, this update also puts accessibility users in mind and is super charging those features.

We care deeply about Accessibility and have improved Halide with every update to make it easier to use for all users, but this update is our biggest push yet. With support for Dynamic and Bold Type throughout, VoiceOver support and many more enhancements. Even our 30 second timer option was included with Accessibility in mind, offering users with limited mobility more freedom to take photos.

In terms of privacy, the company is looking to further strengthen its app in this department. There will now be an option to enable or disable location information and limit location sharing when sharing to Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp.

Read more about the update here. Halide is available on the App Store for $5.99.

