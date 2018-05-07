Apple enforcing iOS 11 support, iPhone X resolution in app updates

It was reported back in February that all new apps submitted to the App Store had to support the iPhone X’s Super Retina display starting last month.

Today, Apple has informed developers that all new apps, whether updates or new submissions, will be required to support the iPhone X’s screen resolution, beginning in July of 2018.

With this new rule, means that all apps must now be built with the iOS 11 SDK, in addition to supporting the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge display.

Apple says:

iOS 11 delivers innovative features and the redesigned App Store to hundreds of millions of customers around the world. Your apps can deliver more intelligent, unified, and immersive experiences with Core ML, ARKit, new camera APIs, new SiriKit domains, Apple Music integration, drag and drop for iPad, and more. Starting July 2018, all iOS app updates submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 11 SDK and must support the Super Retina display of iPhone X.

In recent years, Apple has been aggressively pushing developers to update their apps for modern iOS versions and screen sizes. However, Apple itself has been slacking behind in some regards. iMovie for iOS only recently got its iPhone X update, and other apps such as AirPort Utility may never see an update to support any modern screen resolutions such as the 12.9- or 10.5-inch iPad Pro, let alone the iPhone X.

