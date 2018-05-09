HomeKit favorite Schlage smart lock picks up Alexa voice unlock control

One of the more popular smart lock options on the market is getting a bit more versatile today. Schlage has announced that it is bringing expanded Alexa support to its Sense and Connect smart locks. While the two have long supported HomeKit and basic Alexa commands, this update gives further controls to users…

With support for Amazon Alexa, Schlage says that users can now use their voice to unlock their door. The feature is controlled via the Amazon Alexa app, but that voice control is disabled by default as a security measure.

To start, users must log into the Amazon Alexa app with their password to enable the feature. Then, they’ll have to create a unique PIN – this PIN is required to be spoken every time you use Alexa to control your door locks. Voice control is then disabled after three incorrect voice attempts.

The feature is disabled by default for security. Users will be required to log into their Amazon Alexa app using their password to enable the feature initially, and then create a unique PIN, which must be spoken before Alexa unlocks the door. The feature is immediately disabled after three incorrect voice code attempts.

Today’s announcement is an extension to the Alexa support originally announced for the Schlage products last year. At that point, users could only use their voice to lock their door and check its status. Now, however, users can unlock the door with their voice, as well.

Alexa support for the Schlage smart locks isn’t entirely seamless, though. To use the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Amazon Alexa, users must purchase the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter, which retails for $69.99. For Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt users, you’ll need a Samsung SmartThings or Wink hub.

The Schlage Sense is available for $199, while the Schlage Connect is $188.95. The full press release is below.

Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill Homeowners can now use Alexa to unlock their Schlage Sense and Schlage Connect locks hands-free CARMEL, IND (May 9, 2018) – Schlage, maker of stylish and innovative door hardware, today announced compatibility with Amazon Alexa voice unlocking for the critically-acclaimed Schlage Sense™ Smart Deadbolt and Schlage Connect™ Touchscreen Deadbolt. This integration demonstrates Schlage’s commitment to offering homeowners the best user experience possible alongside more than 95 years of experience in the safety and security industry. Amazon Alexa users can now use the Alexa app to enable or disable the new voice unlock functionality for their Schlage Sense and Schlage Connect locks. The feature is disabled by default for security. Users will be required to log into their Amazon Alexa app using their password to enable the feature initially, and then create a unique PIN, which must be spoken before Alexa unlocks the door. The feature is immediately disabled after three incorrect voice code attempts. This new functionality is an enhancement to Schlage and Amazon Alexa’s current features, which include verbally locking or checking the status of the front door via Alexa-enabled devices. Using the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Amazon Alexa will require the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter (no monthly fee required). The Wi-Fi Adapter allows iOS and Android smartphone users to gain remote access to their lock through the Schlage Sense app. Using Amazon Alexa with the Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt requires a Samsung SmartThings or Wink hub. “Schlage has been at the forefront of the Internet of Things industry since launching the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt,” said Rob Martens, futurist at Allegion, the maker of Schlage® locks. “This new integration and functionality is a testament to our ongoing commitment to raise the bar for innovation, convenience and security.” The multi-function Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt and Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt contain several convenient features that unlock the true power of a smart home by enabling homeowners to never worry about losing, hiding, carrying or forgetting keys, including: · Create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so trusted friends and family can enter using their code at the lock’s touchscreen; · Schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you allow; · Pair with a smart-home hub (Schlage Connect) or Wi-Fi Adapter (Schlage Sense) to check on the lock’s status from anywhere, so you never have to wonder if the front door was left unlocked; · View past activity to see which codes have been used and when; · Update settings and check battery life; and · Graded Best in Residential Security, Durability and Finish from the Builders Hardware Manufactures Association (BHMA). This announcement takes place weeks after Allegion, Schlage’s parent company, announced Allegion Ventures, a $50 million corporate venture fund formed to accelerate the growth of innovative technologies and products. Allegion Ventures will invest in early-stage companies that are poised for growth and going beyond traditional approaches to make security and access smarter, stronger, faster and less intrusive. The mutually-beneficial relationships forged through these investments can lead to additional integrations for Schlage products.

