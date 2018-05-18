9to5Mac Happy Hour 173: Twitter ruffles feathers, iPhone SE and fast charging rumors, iOS 12 wish list
This week Benjamin and Zac sort through the latest mess Twitter is creating for third-party apps, the growing possibility that new iPhones will come with fast charging, farfetched iPhone SE rumors, and iOS 12 feature requests.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
Hosts:
Topics:
- Tweetbot 3 for Mac debuts with dark mode, expanded side bar, and more
- Twitter moves developer API change to August, third-party app future unclear
- Feature Request: Twitter’s apps need timeline streaming if they want ‘that feeling of electricity’
- Renders claim to show new 18W Apple USB-C charger, will be bundled with 2018 iPhones
- Case maker Olixar believes iPhone SE 2 will feature iPhone X-esque design with slim bezels and notch
