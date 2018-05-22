Legrand unveils sleek in-wall Qi wireless iPhone charger with minimal footprint

Legrand has today unveiled what may be the first in-wall Qi-certified wireless charger. Fitting in a single-gang electrical box, the in-wall Radiant Wireless Charger also comes bundled with a duplex receptacle with USB-port.

The Radiant Wireless Charger is a sharp option to conveniently keep your iPhone charged up while keeping it off of countertops and more. While there are plenty of stand-style Qi chargers on the market, we haven’t seen any in-wall options until now.

Specs

Instantly provides a clutter-free space to charge your phone.

Replaces any existing single gang outlet for easy installation.

3.1A to power any cell phone, tablet or USB device.

Perfect for new construction or remodel; no need for special wiring.

Qi certified, assuring a safe, reliable wireless charging experience.

The radiant® collection offers a consistent look across all switches, dimmers, outlets, and home automation controls

Includes tamper resistant duplex receptacle with a USB port

Even though the photos show the Radiant Wireless Charger installed in a two-gang box, based on the details Legrand has shared, users should be able to install the charger and included duplex receptacle in separate locations if desired.

Based on the 3.1A and assuming at least 5V pass through, this should provide up to 15W of power. iPhone 8/8 Plus and X top out at 7.5W, but Android devices should be able to accept more.

The Radiant Wireless Charger uses a clear plastic support piece in front to keep your iPhone from falling. While this can be a bit of a hassle with the gesture-based iPhone X, using Hey Siri to open apps is a good workaround.

You can pick up the Radiant Wireless Charger and included duplex receptacle for $70 from Lowe’s with more retailers likely to follow.

Via MacRumors

