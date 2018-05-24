9to5Mac Happy Hour 174: WWDC invites, Beats HomePod rumor, ‘audioOS’ wish list

This week Benjamin and Zac talk WWDC press invites, misinterpreted Siri clues, a surprise Apple car update, a Beats-branded HomePod rumor, and HomePod features we want to see at WWDC 2018.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
- Apple invites press to WWDC 2018 keynote, iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 unveil expected
- Apple confirms it will live stream WWDC keynote on June 4
- PSA: Asking Siri about WWDC does not reveal a new HomePod or anything else
- Report: After failed talks w/ Mercedes & BMW, Apple reaches self-driving car deal with Volkswagen
- Sketchy report says Apple planning $199 ‘HomePod’ with Beats branding
- Apple launches new privacy portal, users can download a copy of everything Apple knows about them
