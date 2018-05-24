Jury sides with Apple in long-running Samsung patent case, awards $533M in damages

After over 4 days of jury deliberation in the Samsung vs Apple patent battle, we finally have a verdict. The jury decided today that Samsung will pay Apple $533,316,606 in damages, according to CNET’s Stephen Shankland.

Samsung and Apple headed back to the courtroom last week. The trial originally began in 2011 and made its way all the way to the Supreme Court. Apple accused Samsung of violating five of its patents, three design and two utility.

The original verdict in 2012 found Samsung guilty of infringement, with the jury ruling that Samsung pay Apple just over $1 billion. Samsung, of course, appealed the amount of the damages and had the number reduced to $339 million.

The company still found that to be too high and took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which sided with Samsung, but said the amount should be decided in the District Court where the trial originally took place.

During the week-long trial, Samsung and Apple argued over the meaning of “article of manufacture.” Apple claims that the design patents cover the look of the entire iPhone design, with the article of manufacture being the entire Samsung phone. Samsung, however, says the patents cover very specific parts of the phone, including the display, front glass, and bezel.

Thus, Apple argues Samsung should hand over all profits made from those phones and Samsung says it should only be forced to pay damages on the value of the three components.

Today’s ruling should be viewed as a win for Apple and a loss for Samsung as the amount in damages is more than the $339 million at which it previously stood. Though, what’s worth noting here is that Apple was seeking $1 billion. Samsung, however, wanted to pay $28 million.

