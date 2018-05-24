Apple now discounting refurbished iMac Pros including upgraded 18-core models

Apple has today started offering certified refurbished models of its iMac Pro available on its website. These refurbs of the most powerful Mac yet are going for 15% off and the higher end configurations are also included.

AirPods

While we’ve seen discounts on iMac Pro before, most of them have been on the base model from third-party retailers. Today marks the first time Apple has offered certified refurbished stock of its iMac Pro, and in particular, 8-, 10-, and 18-core models are available at a discount at the time of writing.

Like with all of Apple’s other certified refurbished products, these iMac Pros come with Apple’s standard warranty and are also eligible to add AppleCare for extended coverage.

The 15% off will net $750 off on the base model, while an 18-core configuration currently listed is going for $1,440 off.

As always, Apple’s certified refurb stock is limited and may go quickly. If you’ve thinking of going for a higher end iMac Pro, this may be a great time to pick one up.

We’ve previously shared that the 10-core model offers the most bang for your buck. There are currently three 10-core refurb configurations listed ranging from $6,119-$8,159.

Would you consider going for a certified refurbished iMac Pro to save some cash, or would you prefer to pick up a brand new machine when spending this much on a new Mac? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: