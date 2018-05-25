Some MacBook Pro shipping dates slip to June 6, hinting at WWDC refresh

Delivery dates for Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar have recently slipped to June 6. This is several days after the WWDC 2018 keynote and could indicate that refreshed models are coming soon.

Spotted by Mac Observer, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch models are still shipping in as fast as one day. However, we could see those shipping times follow suit of the base 13-inch model if they are getting a WWDC upgrade reveal.

Available inventory of the base 13-inch model seems to vary from store to store, but stock seems to be out at a mix of Apple’s locations.

MacBook news has been light and mostly centered around butterfly keyboard frustration lately with two class action lawsuits. However, we did see Intel release a new 6-core i9 chipset that could possibly be used in a refreshed 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Without many specifics on what to expect at WWDC this year, we’ll likely have to wait a couple more weeks to see what Apple has in store for its MacBooks.

