Apple’s WWDC app for iOS updated ahead of next week’s event, includes new stickers

Apple’s annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held next week (June 4–8) in San Jose. WWDC is the biggest event of the year for Apple, where they announce major new OS releases for all platforms. In preparation for the event, Apple has just released a new update for its official iOS app.

This new version includes the schedule for the event with funny placeholder session names, which should be updated as soon as the keynote is over on Monday. The new version of the app also includes new topic-based organization of videos, sessions and labs and has been redesigned to make it easier for users to find favorites, downloaded videos, sessions and labs.

WWDC for iOS is not only useful for those who are attending the event to be able to follow the schedule and see venue maps and related events, it’s also very useful for people at home to watch the keynote and sessions live and to watch recorded videos from the sessions afterwards. Other ways to watch the keynote are Apple’s website, the Apple Events app for tvOS, the unofficial Apple Events app for macOS and the unofficial WWDC app for macOS.

This year we expect Apple to release iOS 12, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12 and watchOS 5. Although this should be an event focused on software, some hardware can also be expected such as new iPad Pros, new MacBooks, a new version of the iPhone SE and (possibly and finally) the release of AirPower.

The WWDC app for iOS is available on the App Store and requires iOS 11.2 or later.

What’s new in version 7.0

We’ve made several changes to the WWDC app for 2018 to improve your experience, whether attending in person or watching from home. Videos are now front and center, so you can enjoy WWDC content more easily. Other updates include: New topic-based organization of videos, sessions, and labs.

Significant redesign to make it simpler to find favorites, downloaded videos, sessions, and labs.

Access to resources, documentation, sample code, and related content.

Listings of related sessions, labs, and videos.

New sticker selection in the WWDC app! pic.twitter.com/RRcWxuPSuw — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) May 29, 2018

