Apple updates Design Resources for iOS 12, adds iPad UI elements and Keynote kit

Following this morning’s WWDC keynote, Apple has quickly updated their Design Resources page, adding new elements introduced in iOS 12.

Prior to today, Apple had provided designers with iOS UI templates in formats for popular tools like Sketch and Adobe’s Photoshop and XD. For the first time, resources are now available for one of Apple’s own apps, Keynote. While built as a presentation tool, Keynote has become popular with many designers for prototyping applications. The app has even been the focus of design sessions at WWDC in previous years.

According to a tweet by Apple Design Evangelist Mike Stern, iPad UI elements and templates have also been added to iOS 12’s design resources. Designers will find several templates updated for the latest version of iOS, including system glyphs and app icons.

Resources for watchOS 5 and macOS Mojave do not yet appear to be available, but all of Apple’s iOS 12 resources can be downloaded now here.

Introducing a new iOS design kit for Keynote! Download it at https://t.co/kxev0YOlNq. #AppleDesignResources https://t.co/i1pb2vwlDK — Mike Stern (@themikestern) June 4, 2018

For more news out of San Jose, make sure to check our WWDC news hub.

