Apple hits 500 million weekly App Store visitors, $100B in developer payouts

Kicking off the WWDC 2018 keynote today, Tim Cook announced some updates on App Store progress.

AirPods

There are now 20 million Apple developers creating apps. Another big milestone, Apple has now paid out $100B in revenue to developers.

We’ve seen several reports of how the App Store redesign that came with iOS 11 has improved traffic and downloads. We’re sure to learn more about how iOS 12 will continue this trend to provide a better experience for developers and users alike as the keynote and WWDC 2018 continues.

We also heard news that Apple may be bringing Search Ads into third-party apps like Snapchat and Pinterest at the end of last week. We very well could hear more about this development shortly.

iOS users are now taking a trillion photos yearly, while Siri is handling 10 billion requests a month.

Be sure to stay tuned to our continually updating news hub for all of the latest news out of WWDC 2018.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: