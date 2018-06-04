iOS 12 doubles down on passcode brute forcing, USB Restricted Mode now set to one hour

We previously reported that Apple was looking to prevent services such as GrayShift by implementing a USB Restricted Mode that restricts the Lightning port to only charging after 7 days. Now, the company is taking things farther…

Well, it looks like Apple is planning to take that one huge leap forward in iOS 12, as it is now offering a toggle in the Settings app that locks it down after one hour of inactivity.

Unlock iPhone to allow USB accessories to connect when it has more than hour since your iPhone was locked.

The USB Restricted Mode forces the iPhone to be unlocked with a passcode when connected to a USB device if it has not been unlocked for an hour. This includes iTunes.

This essentially locks out iPhone unlocking services such as Cellebrite or GrayKey as typically law enforcement need approval and it could take several days before they’re allowed to even touch the device, let alone unlock it.