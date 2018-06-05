Apple Podcasts continues growth as first show hits 500M downloads, catalog tops 555K

After the announcement of its Podcasts app coming to Apple Watch yesterday, Apple has shared an update on its podcast platform with some new milestone achievements today at WWDC.

The last time we heard an update on numbers for Apple Podcasts was at the end of April, where the platform hit over 50 billion downloads with 525,000 active shows.

As reported by TechCrunch, Apple shared a few new metrics, along with some of the same data from April.

In just over a month, Apple Podcasts added over 30,000 shows to now hit over 555,000 active programs that are available in over 100 languages and come from 155 countries.

Notably, Stuff You Should Know has become the first show to achieve the huge achievement of 500 million streams/downloads.

Apple also reiterated the milestone of hitting 50 billion streams/downloads across the board that was hit this past March.

Along with the Podcasts analytics beta, TechCrunch notes that Apple will be increasing requirements for shows to use the feature.

The company hasn’t offered a timeline by which podcast providers will be required to meet these more stringent rules, beyond the fact that the changes are coming soon. Among the requirements are cover art and the inclusion of certain meta data like pubdate.

In related news, be sure to check out our hands-on of watchOS 5 that brings the Podcasts app to Apple Watch for the first time!

