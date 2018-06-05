macOS 10.14 tidbits: Custom accent colors, updates via System Preferences, more

Much like with iOS 12, we’re continuing to learn more about macOS 10.14 Mojave as we dig deeper into the first beta release. While we just took a closer look at the new dark mode design, the update includes a handful of smaller changes that are worth noting as well…

New Lock Screen Design

The lock screen in macOS 10.14 has received a slight overhaul with bigger images and font text. It’s not a notable change, but it is a bit jarring at first boot.

Favicons

In Safari, there’s long-awaited support for favicon in tabs. This means you’ll see a website’s icon directly in its respective tab. While some will argue that this only further clutters up the tabbed interface, it does make it easier to find a website if you have a slew of tabs open. Favicons are disabled by default and can be enabled via the Safari Preferences screen.

Custom Accent Colors

In addition to the new interface offered by dark mode, you can now choose a custom accent color via System Preferences. The new colors are available under the “General” menu and include blue, red, orange, yellow, green, purple, pink, and gray.

These accent colors affect various different parts of the operating system, such as menu button clicks and more.

Software Update Moves to System Preferences

Perhaps most notably, Apple has moved the Software Update menu back into the System Preferences application. This seems to be how Apple will handle future system updates for macOS.

In the Software Update pane, your Mac will check for updates and show you any that are available. There’s also an option for enabling automatic updates.

New DVD Player App

Surprisingly, macOS 10.14 includes a new DVD Player application. Apple has rewritten the app in 64-bit AppKit and added Touch Bar control, and a refreshed icon. This update is likely due to Apple dropping support for 32-bit applications.

Automatic Strong Passwords

Much like on iOS 12, macOS 10.14 includes support for automatic strong passwords by default:

macOS Mojave works harder than ever to ensure that your passwords are secure. Safari automatically creates, autofills, and stores strong passwords for you. And it flags existing passwords that have been reused in Safari Preferences, so you can easily update them. Security has never been so user friendly.

