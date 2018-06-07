Wally Case for iPhone X with a hidden wallet is great for fans of Apple’s leather case

Distil Union is back with its latest Wally Case, this time for iPhone X. While there are lots of wallet-style options on the market, Wally Case and Wally Stick-On stand out as two of the most slim and refined ways to protect your iPhone and discreetly carry your wallet essentials. Follow along for a hands-on look.

Distil Union had a hit with its original Wally for iPhone back in 2013 and over the years has seen seven successful Kickstarter campaigns. Now, the company has almost completed its eighth crowdfunding campaign to launch its newest models for iPhone X.

The design duo behind Wally follows the mantra: Simplify. Smile. Repeat. Since 2011, the team has been on a mission to simplify everyday life with purposeful product designs.

In addition to the super slim Wally Stick-On, Wally Case is a more protective option that fans of Apple’s leather cases will be sure to love.

Specs

Wally Case for iPhone X: A sleek leather case to protect your investment

Sophisticated case with strong polycarbonate core and raised front bezel for face-down protection

Soft microfiber interior protects the back surface of your iPhone X against scratches

Responsive push-through leather buttons and open bottom for optimal swipe-up action

Wally Stick-On for iPhone X: For the minimalist who wants functionality

Non-permanent adhesive applies directly to your iPhone X and leaves behind zero residue

The minimal way to add functionality and grip to Apple’s most slippery phone yet…

Materials & Build

Just like with previous Distil Union products I’ve used, both the material and build quality feels premium. The natural full-grain leather is super soft and comfortable in hand right out of the box and details like stitching and the edges of the case are high quality.

Wally Stick-On is available in black or brown, while Wally Case is offered in black, brown, gray, and red. Both also come with a tempered glass (9H) screen protector with contoured edges for iPhone X.

In Use

Wally Stick-On

I’ve really enjoyed using both of these new offerings. On one hand, I love how slim and minimal Wally Stick-On is. With the option to carry three (you could probably stretch it to four, but three is recommended) cards without adding hardly any bulk to my iPhone, it’s an awesome product. I also appreciate that it takes away the unevenness created by the camera bump.

Wally Stick-On is super easy to apply to the back of your iPhone X and has remained super secure in my time testing it. As you’ll find with both of these, the Wally Pull-Tab is a really satisfying way to reveal your hidden cards.

Wally Stick-On definitely gives you more texture and grip when holding your iPhone, but it does leave your device much more exposed if you drop it compared to Wally Case.

I’ve found that if you want to remove Wally Stick-On and continue on with it again sometime later, storing it on a plastic surface like a ziploc bag works well.

Wally Case

In years past, I would have preferred to go with Wally Stick-On, but as a parent of a toddler, I’m appreciating keeping my iPhone more protected. I think the part of this case that I love the most is that it reminds me of the clean and simple Apple leather cases, while adding the hidden wallet component on the back.

Wally Case is easy to get on and off, it features the same open bottom design as Apple’s cases, and it overlaps the iPhone X screen just enough to provide protection in the event of a face down fall without being bulky.

Wally Case features a full leather exterior, including the buttons, which I found easy to press in day-to-day use. The only downside I found is the ring/silent side switch is a bit hard to get to, but depending on your perspective that could be a good thing. I’ve been using my pinky nail to adjust the switch.

Conclusion

Overall, Wally Stick-On and Wally Case are two compelling choices that provide a lot of functionality, clean style, and protection.

You can pick up Wally Stick-On in black or brown with a $24 pledge and Wally Case in one of four colors for $34.

It looks like Distil Union is about to hit its Kickstarter goal by this weekend even though there’s two weeks left in the campaign. Plans are to ship out the new cases to backers by next month. While there’s always uncertainty with any crowdfunding campaign, with Distil Union’s track record, we’re confident that they’ll deliver.

