Lost iPhone X somehow survives weeks-long river adventure and finds owner [Video]

Apple started offering water resistance in its smartphones along with the iPhone 7/7 Plus and iPhone X continues the trend with the same IP67 dust/water resistance. However, over the weekend a diver discovered the extremes the iPhone X can potentially withstand.

YouTuber Dallas who runs the Man + River channel does “river treasure dives” and enjoys returning lost items to their owners. In a video posted over the weekend, he details what he calls “one of my favorite river treasure dives so far.”

After finding a few random items including sunglasses, a 10K ring, and more, Dallas came across a silver iPhone X. He was able to get it to power back on and working and get it back to the owner, Alyssa (he did open up the iPhone and dry it out). She was particularly excited to get her iPhone back as she is a new mom and hadn’t backed up her X that had lots of newborn photos.

Notably, she shared that she lost her iPhone X in the river two weeks before it was found and she wasn’t using a waterproof case.

Technically, an IP67 rating gives iPhone X a water resistance rating of 30 minutes at 1m (about 3 feet) of depth. While it’s great that the device withstood being submerged much longer than rated, it’s important to note that Apple’s warranty doesn’t cover water damage.