Plex offers grid view for live TV on the web; coming to Apple TV, Mac, iOS later

While the team behind the popular media player Plex believes that its Discover view plus search are the best ways to see what’s on TV, the company says that many users have been asking for a traditional grid view – and it is now offering this …

When we set out to build the best DVR and Live TV platform on the planet, we knew there would be challenges. We built a scheduling engine that reins in the multiverse by considering every possible recording schedule, then picking the best one, much like the work of the late, great Stephen Hawking […] We built the smoothest DVR setup experience in the West to get you up and running with a bespoke program guide in no time. We built a sophisticated, multi-layer recording engine to let you tune in and time shift while ensuring your recordings continue without a hitch. You can even skip commercials. Throughout this process, however, one cry has risen above the rest: “Can you please make a grid view?” (The cry often includes more profanity, but you get the idea.)

Grid view is now available on the web, with other platforms to follow – so we can expect it to hit Apple TV, Mac and iOS some time later.

With the grid displayed, you can click on any program to see full details, as well as access Watch Now and Record buttons.

The Plex iOS app got an overhaul back in March, with customizable home screen and podcast playback.

