One smaller change Apple is making in watchOS 5 is adding a variation of WebKit in the operating system. For now, it’s limited to Messages and Mail. This allows you to lightly access the internet from Apple Watch, however Apple will aggressively try to use reader mode whenever possible, among other limitations.

With the new feature, Apple now has an option to clear Website Data. This includes: cookies, browsing history, and any passwords that are stored on the Watch.

Follow along as we walk you through how to clear Website Data on Apple Watch.

watchOS 5: How to clear Website Data

On Apple Watch, head to Settings > General. Scroll down a bit and tap on Website Data. Tap Clear Website Data.

