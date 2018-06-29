Microsoft Andromeda leaks: A foldable, dual-screen Surface device that fits in your pocket

Bits and pieces of information about a next-generation Surface device from Microsoft have been popping up here and there over the last year or so. Now, details about the size of the “new and disruptive” dual-screen device and how it will be positioned in the company’s lineup have emerged.

As reported by The Verge, an internal document from Microsoft has shed more light on the upcoming device.

It’s a new pocketable Surface device form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience,

The company is hoping that it will shake up the market and believes it will steer its Surface roadmap and change how people view PC and mobile devices.

The dual-screen, pocketable device is codenamed Andromeda. From what The Verge has gathered, it believes the current engineering models of the device are very close to renders that were seen at the end of last year.

Microsoft is said to be using wraparound displays to help smooth out the experience of using Andromeda when it is unfolded. While these are just renders based on patents, there’s definitely an iPhone SE meets iPhone X design feel to it.

As for Apple bringing an iPhone or other device to market with a foldable display, reports said last October that the company was in talks with LG over a foldable OLED panel for a future iPhone. More recently, an analyst projected that we’ll see Apple release a foldable iPhone by 2020.

Last year, ZTE debuted the dual-screened Axon M Android smartphone. While it hasn’t been a hit, do you think Microsoft will have a compelling next-gen mobile device on its hands with Andromeda? Or will Apple lead the way with the next mobile form factor? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Image via David Breyer

