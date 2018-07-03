watchOS 5 developer beta 3 for Apple Watch now available

- Jul. 3rd 2018 10:04 am PT

watchOS 5 developer beta 3 for Apple Watch is now available for testing. As always, we’ll dig through the latest beta version and highlight all the changes between the previous beta and the latest beta below.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

New in watchOS 5

watchOS 5 for Apple Watch includes Competitions for Activity Sharing; yoga and hiking as workout types; workout start and stop reminders; pace alerts, rolling miles, and cadence for outdoor running workouts; Apple Podcast syncing and streaming; a new Walkie-Talkie app for watch-to-watch communication; new data sources on the Siri watch face; grouped notifications; and much more.

In beta 2, we also saw watch face tweaks, Walkie-Talkie activated, and eventually Raise To Speak Siri turned on:

  • Walkie-Talkie app now shows friend suggestions
  • New Now Playing indicator on watch face
  • Siri voice volume now independent of system alert volume

For a comprehensive look at all of the changes in the first watchOS 5 beta, sit back and watch Jeff Benjamin’s 13 minute long look at 50 new features in watchOS 5 on YouTube.com/9to5Mac:

New in beta 3?

Refresh for updates! We’re updating our Apple Watches and digging in immediately. Also share tips at tips@9to5mac or zac@9to5mac.com and on Twitter @9to5mac and @apollozac.

Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected
Apple's software platform for its wrist-worn wearable, Apple Watch.
watchOS 5

