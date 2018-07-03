Waze bringing roadside SOS button to European drivers

Waze will soon begin offering a useful new roadside assistance feature starting with users in Europe.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Reported by City A.M., Waze will first be launching the feature in the UK along with seven other European countries. The SOS button will be available 24/7 and is coming through a partnership with the insurance company, Allianz.

The partnership with Allianz Partners has enabled us to take the stress out of breaking down. Should anything happen when you are driving, help is just one click away.

Notably, Apple announced last month at WWDC 2018 that its CarPlay platform will support third-party navigation like Waze and Google Maps. We also got more details on CarPlay improvements after a dedicated session on the topic.

No word yet if or when Waze might launch this new feature in the US.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: