Apple Pay expansion continues across US, Japan, and Spain

Apple Pay continues to pick up new banks and credit unions every few weeks — and most recently new countries with Poland and Norway. These are the latest new banks and credit unions added in the US, Japan, and Spain that let you pay with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac…
In the United States:
- 4Front Credit Union
- Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union
- Crossroads Bank
- Dacotah Bank
- Downriver Community Federal Credit Union
- Emery Federal Credit Union
- Farmers and Merchants Bank
- First State Bank
- First State Bank (NE)
- Gallup Federal Credit Union
- Houston Metropolitan Federal Credit Union
- Howard Bank
- Iowa State Bank
- Luso Federal Credit Union
- Prairie State Bank & Trust
- PS Bank
- The City National Bank of Taylor
- TLC Community Credit Union
- Tri Counties Bank
In Japan, Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos is no longer limited to just MUFG Visa and Mastercard and UFJ JCB cards. In Spain, Banco Sabadell and Bankia join Apple’s list — these in addition to Bradesco and Banco do Brasil in Brazil per this week’s earlier report.
Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.
