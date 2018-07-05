Apple Pay expansion continues across US, Japan, and Spain

Apple Pay continues to pick up new banks and credit unions every few weeks — and most recently new countries with Poland and Norway. These are the latest new banks and credit unions added in the US, Japan, and Spain that let you pay with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac…

9to5Mac Happy Hour

In the United States:

4Front Credit Union

Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union

Crossroads Bank

Dacotah Bank

Downriver Community Federal Credit Union

Emery Federal Credit Union

Farmers and Merchants Bank

First State Bank

First State Bank (NE)

Gallup Federal Credit Union

Houston Metropolitan Federal Credit Union

Howard Bank

Iowa State Bank

Luso Federal Credit Union

Prairie State Bank & Trust

PS Bank

The City National Bank of Taylor

TLC Community Credit Union

Tri Counties Bank

In Japan, Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos is no longer limited to just MUFG Visa and Mastercard and UFJ JCB cards. In Spain, Banco Sabadell and Bankia join Apple’s list — these in addition to Bradesco and Banco do Brasil in Brazil per this week’s earlier report.

Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.

Related Stories: