Early statistics show Apple Pay adoption swiftly outpacing Google Pay in Poland

Apple only recent launched Apple Pay in Poland, but early adoption numbers show that the mobile payments platform is off to a strong start. Polish news site TabletOwo has shared figures highlighting Apple Pay’s adoption during its first 10 days of availability in the country…

Apple Pay’s launch in Poland was a long-time coming, especially considering that Google Pay originally rolled out in the country (then as Android Pay) in mid-2016. Despite Apple Pay’s nearly 2 year delay, early statistics show that Apple Pay has already garnered between 175,000 and 200,000 users.

This compares to Android Pay, which has attracted 300,000 users in nearly 2 years. During its first four months of availability, it touted 25,000 people.

TabletOwo further claims that there are nearly 22 million Android users in Poland, compared to 557,000 iOS users, making Apple Pay’s swift adoption in the country even more notable.

Of course, these numbers should be treated with some skepticism as they are based on third-party data from Cashless, rather than data directly from Apple or banks. Furthermore, Android supports other mobile payment platforms, including HEC (Host Card Emulation). HEC allows banks to virtualize credit cards without directly supporting Google Pay.

Additionally, Apple Pay has gotten off to a strong start in Poland, but it has less room to grow due to the sheer fact that iOS has a smaller market in the country than Android. With already 200,000 users and an estimated 557,000 total users, there’s much less room for Apple Pay growth than there is Google Pay, which has 300,000 users and a total market of 22 million.

Apple Pay launched in Poland last week with support for 8 banks. Just a day later, it also launched in Norway.

