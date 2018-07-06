9to5Mac Happy Hour 180: Colorful iPhone rumors, A12 chip leaks, Apple Watch Raise to Speak Siri

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the five iPhone colors leak, new iPad and Mac rumors, new Geekbench results for unreleased chips, using Apple Watch Raise To Speak Siri on watchOS 5, Apple’s plan to rebuild its mapping data in Apple Maps, and Shortcuts making a sneak peek for iOS 12 beta.

