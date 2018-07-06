9to5Mac Happy Hour 180: Colorful iPhone rumors, A12 chip leaks, Apple Watch Raise to Speak Siri

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the five iPhone colors leak, new iPad and Mac rumors, new Geekbench results for unreleased chips, using Apple Watch Raise To Speak Siri on watchOS 5, Apple’s plan to rebuild its mapping data in Apple Maps, and Shortcuts making a sneak peek for iOS 12 beta.
- Kuo: New 2018 iPhone models to come in gold, grey, white, blue, red and orange colors
- Apple registers five new iPads and Macs in Eurasian database
- Geekbench benchmark hints at new MacBook Pro with 28W Intel CPU on the way
- Possible A12 Geekbench score suggests next-gen iPhone X upgraded with 4GB RAM, 10% speed boost
- watchOS 5 beta now includes ‘Raise To Speak’ Siri on Apple Watch without ‘Hey Siri’
- Apple rebuilding Maps in massive overhaul, first results appearing in next iOS 12 beta
- Apple opens iOS 12 Shortcuts app testing to developers over TestFlight
