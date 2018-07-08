MoviePass promises ticket refunds after widespread Friday night outage

Popular subscription movie service MoviePass suffered a widespread outage at perhaps the worst possible time for users. On Friday evening, MoviePass subscribers took to Twitter to complain they couldn’t check into a movie, thus rendering the app and the accompanying Mastercard useless…

In a tweet, MoviePass wrote that it was aware of the issue and working to find out more. The company’s first tweet came at 4:44 PM ET:

We are currently aware of an issue affecting some users who are trying to check-in to a film this evening. We ask for your patience as we work through this issue. We’ll post a further update as things progress. Thank you.

Roughly two hours later, the company said the issue had been resolved – but not before the outage prevented numerous users from attending a Friday evening films:

We have full resolution of the outage and are confident users can check in again for this evening. Thank you for bearing with us. We ask those who paid out of pocket wait until tomorrow to send us their stubs so we can help those that need check-in assistance this evening.

To remedy the problem, MoviePass says it will offer full refunds to anyone who was forced to pay for a movie ticket out of pocket. The company says affected users simply need to chat with support through the MoviePass application and present a full receipt for the purchase:

Users are welcome to purchase tickets out of pocket and we will issue a refund. Starting tomorrow, please send us chat through the MoviePass app showing the full receipt including the movie title, showtime, and theater for a reimbursement.

For those unfamiliar, MoviePass requires users to “check-in” to a film via the iOS application when they arrive at the theater. Doing this activates the accompanying MoviePass Mastercard for 30 minutes, allowing subscribers to purchase their ticket from the theater.

MoviePass has made headlines recently for its new surge pricing, as well as numerous fears that its business model is unsustainable.

